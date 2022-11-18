Karnataka PGCET 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines

  • Home
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for admission to ME, MTech and MArch programmes will be held tomorrow, November 19 and the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA on November 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam on November 19-20
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) will be conducted from tomorrow, November 19. While the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for admission to ME, MTech and MArch programmes will be held tomorrow, November 19, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will conduct the PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA on November 20. The cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website is hosting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card.

The KEA PGCET 2022 admit card has mention of candidate’s roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings. To access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card, credentials including registration number, dates of birth will have to be used. Candidates will be required to carry a valid ID proof in addition to the KEA PGCET 2022 admit card. A valid ID proof can be a PAN card, aadhar card, driving license, or a passport.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: How To Download

  1. Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website
  2. Go to the designated Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card link
  3. Insert credentials including date of birth, registration number
  4. Download KEA PGCET 2022 admit card

KEA PGCET 2022 Exam Key Points

  • Go through the PGCET 2022 admit card carefully

  • Reach the exam centre before the reporting time

  • Do not carry any barred items including scribble pads, electronic gadgets

  • Carry the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card

  • Take a valid ID proof

