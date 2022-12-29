  • Home
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result today, December 29.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 29, 2022 10:37 am IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result to be declared today at 4 pm
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result today, December 29. Candidates who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET 2022 can check their results through the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in at 4 pm, today. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 score card can be downloaded using their roll number and password.

Latest: Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2022. Check Now

The Karnataka post graduate entrance exam for admission to MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 19, while the entrance exam for admission to MTech programmes was conducted on November 20, 2022. Along with the Karnataka PGCET result 2022, the authorities will also release the PGCET 2022 merit list and final answer key.

KEA has earlier issued the PGCET 2022 provisional answer key on December 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till December 10, 2022. The subject experts will review the objections received against the provisional answer key and will release the PGCET 2022 final answer key.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 is held for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates seeking admission to first year, first semester full time, part time MBA, MCA, ME, M Tech, M Arch courses in Government University, Private Aided, Private Un-Aided professional educational institutions

