Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29

PGCET 2022 registration deadline extended till October 29 and candidates can apply online and pay the fee through- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 12:15 pm IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29
Karnataka PGCET 2022 registration deadline extended.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 registration deadline till October 29. Candidates need to apply online and pay the fee for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses in the state of Karnataka before 4 pm tomorrow. Candidates can register for Karnataka PGCET 2022 through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The fee-paid candidates can submit and enter the application details up to 6 pm of October 29.

The online registration process for the PGCET 2022 began on October 15. The PGCET 2022 exam will be conducted on November 19 and November 20. The exam will be held in two shifts- 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates who completed the online application process can download the admission ticket from November 7 onwards.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Steps to Register Online

  • Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
  • Click on the PGCET 2022 registration link and complete the registration process.
  • The user ID and application number will be sent to the registered mobile number.
  • Login in with the user ID and application number and fill out the application form and pay the registration fees.
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
