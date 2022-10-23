Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct the PGCET 2022 examination on November 19 and November 20.
PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is currently accepting applications for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka. The online registration process for the PGCET 2022 exam began on October 15 and will end on October 26, 2022. As per the exam schedule, PGCET 2022 will be conducted on November 19 and November 20.
To register for the Karnataka PGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Click on the PGCET 2022 registration link and complete the registration process at first. The user ID and application will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidates and with the help of it, one can complete the application process and pay the registration fees.
Finally, candidates need to download the PGCET 2022 application form, which may be required for further admission processing. Those candidates who completed the online application process can download the admission ticket from November 7 onwards.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Timetable
Date
Courses
Subject
Timings
Marks
November 19, 2022
ME, MTech, MArch
Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE
2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
100
November 20, 2022
MCA
Admission to 1st year or 1st semester
10.30 am to 12.30 pm
100
MBA
Admission to 1st year or 1st semester
2.30 pm to 4.30 pm
100