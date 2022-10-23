  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct the PGCET 2022 examination on November 19 and November 20.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 2:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Schedule
PGET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By November 28
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 registration to end on October 26.
Image credit: Shutterstock

PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is currently accepting applications for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka. The online registration process for the PGCET 2022 exam began on October 15 and will end on October 26, 2022. As per the exam schedule, PGCET 2022 will be conducted on November 19 and November 20.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More
Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

To register for the Karnataka PGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Click on the PGCET 2022 registration link and complete the registration process at first. The user ID and application will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidates and with the help of it, one can complete the application process and pay the registration fees.

Finally, candidates need to download the PGCET 2022 application form, which may be required for further admission processing. Those candidates who completed the online application process can download the admission ticket from November 7 onwards.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Timetable

Date

Courses

Subject

Timings

Marks

November 19, 2022

ME, MTech, MArch

Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

100

November 20, 2022

MCA

Admission to 1st year or 1st semester

10.30 am to 12.30 pm

100

MBA

Admission to 1st year or 1st semester

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

100

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day
Delhi University Extends Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-1 UG Seats By A Day
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates For Winter-Bound Schools For 2022-23 Exams
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates For Winter-Bound Schools For 2022-23 Exams
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Application Deadline For UG NEET Again
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Application Deadline For UG NEET Again
JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today
JNU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Block Seats Against List-1 Result Today
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................