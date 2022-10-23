Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PGCET 2022 registration to end on October 26.

PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is currently accepting applications for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka. The online registration process for the PGCET 2022 exam began on October 15 and will end on October 26, 2022. As per the exam schedule, PGCET 2022 will be conducted on November 19 and November 20.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now

To register for the Karnataka PGCET 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Click on the PGCET 2022 registration link and complete the registration process at first. The user ID and application will be sent to the registered mobile number of the candidates and with the help of it, one can complete the application process and pay the registration fees.

Finally, candidates need to download the PGCET 2022 application form, which may be required for further admission processing. Those candidates who completed the online application process can download the admission ticket from November 7 onwards.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Timetable