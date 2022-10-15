  • Home
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Schedule

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The candidates can apply online on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The last date to pay the application fee is October 24

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 15, 2022 8:44 pm IST

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Schedule
Apply for PGCET 2022 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has commenced the registration process for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022). The candidates can apply online on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. To complete the PGCET 2022 application process, the candidates need to enter the SSLC registration number, name as per SSLC marksheets, date of birth, gender, year of passing, other details. ALSO READ | KCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Begins; Direct Link Here

The candidates need to provide the contact details- mobile number/ mail id/ address and need to upload required documents as prescribed. Following the submission of details, the candidates need to pay the application fee. The last date to pay the application fee is October 24 before 4 PM.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. Click on the PGCET 2022 registration link
  3. Select new user and enter details
  4. Complete the registration details
  5. User ID/ Application will be sent to the registered mobile number
  6. Pay registration fees
  7. Login with User ID, password to enter the details on application process.

The candidates belong to special category can submit their certificates on October 29. For details on PGCET 2022 application process, please visit at kea.kar.nic.in.

