Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines

KEA PGCET 2022 today

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme today, November 19. The PGCET 2022 exam will be held in offline mode as pen and paper-based test. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours -- from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The paper will have 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. KEA will conduct the offline exam for MCA and MBA programmes on November 20.

Aspirants who will appear in the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam have to follow the exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card. The candidates need to report at the examination centre in advance to get familiarised with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test. The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET admit card.

Candidates are allowed to carry important items such as water in transparent bottle, mask, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml). Candidates are not allowed to carry any barred items including mobiles, laptops, all sorts of electronic gadgets and other personal belongings, heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags. Candidates may approach the invigilator for any assistance.