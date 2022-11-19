  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines

Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA PGCET will be held for a duration of two hours between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 8:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Releasing Today, How To Download At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Application Form Correction Begins; Steps To Edit Details
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines
KEA PGCET 2022 today
New Delhi:

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam for MTech programme today, November 19. The PGCET 2022 exam will be held in offline mode as pen and paper-based test. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours -- from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof at the exam centre.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

The paper will have 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) for each correct answer while there is no negative marking for incorrect responses. KEA will conduct the offline exam for MCA and MBA programmes on November 20.

Aspirants who will appear in the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam have to follow the exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card. The candidates need to report at the examination centre in advance to get familiarised with the location and means of reaching the venue of the test. The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the Karnataka PGCET admit card.

Candidates are allowed to carry important items such as water in transparent bottle, mask, personal hand sanitiser (50 ml). Candidates are not allowed to carry any barred items including mobiles, laptops, all sorts of electronic gadgets and other personal belongings, heavy metal objects, wallets, handbags. Candidates may approach the invigilator for any assistance.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi School Education Rules On Late Fee Payment Fine Don't Apply To Private Unaided Institutions: High Court
Delhi School Education Rules On Late Fee Payment Fine Don't Apply To Private Unaided Institutions: High Court
Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director
Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director
IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From November 22; Check Eligibility Criteria
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From November 22; Check Eligibility Criteria
France Aims To Train Five Lakh International Students By 2025, Says Country's Minister At IIIT Delhi
France Aims To Train Five Lakh International Students By 2025, Says Country's Minister At IIIT Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................