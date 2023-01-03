KEA PGCET 2022 document verification starts today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the PGCET 2022 document verification today, January 3, 2023. While the document verification for admission to postgraduate programmes for GATE-qualified candidates was held on Monday, January 2, the document verification for PGCET-qualified candidates has begun today. The document verification for PGCET-qualified candidates will get over on January 13.

Latest: Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2022. Check Now

Don't Miss: Top Colleges in India accepting Karnataka PGCET score 2022. Check Now

The document verification for eligible PGCET 2022 applicants for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTEch and MArch programmes will be held according to the schedule announced adding that the verification of documents will be done at once for all the disciplines to which the candidate is eligible.

Document verification of PGCET 2022 will be done at Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, Devangere helpline centres. The PGCET 2022 helpline centres have been made set up for document verification. Helpline centres have been established at Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology Davanagere; PDA College of Engineering Aiwan-e-Shahi Area, Kalburgi; SECAB Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vijaypura; Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, Belgaum; Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswra College of Engineering, Dharwad, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangalore, PES Institute of Technology, Shimoga, Vidya Vardhaka College of Engineering, Mysore and KEA Bangalore.

KEA has made slots for the candidates coming for document verification rank-wise. The PGCET 2022 document verification will be conducted in four sessions -- forenoon session 1 between 9:30 am and 11 am; forenoon session 2 from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm; afternoon session 1 from 2 pm to 4 pm and afternoon session 2 from 4:15 pm to 6:15 pm. The candidates have been asked to report at the helpline centre prior to the start of the document verification.

Candidates scoring multiple PGCET 2022 ranks will have to come to the helpline centre on the scheduled date as per their highest rank in any discipline, and need not come again for other ranks in other disciplines.

General merit, reserved and special category category, KEA said, can attend document verification in any helpline centre as per schedule. But, non-Karnataka candidates, GATE qualified candidates, sponsored quota candidates, part time quota candidates will have to attend the document verification in Bangalore centre only as per their ranks.

Candidates will have to compulsorily produce all documents as required in original with one set of gazetted officer attested photocopies of all the original documents and two passport size photographs when they come for document verification at the helpline centre.