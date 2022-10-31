Karnataka PGCET 2022: Application Form Correction Begins; Steps To Edit Details

Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 form correction window opened

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 application form correction process. Candidates registered for Karnataka PGCET 2022 can make necessary changes in their applications till November 2 (11:59) pm. The official KEA website-- kea.kar.nic.in is hosting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 form correction process.

Candidates must select ‘declare’ button after making changes in the application form. If a candidate failed to save the changes within the stipulated timeline, the authorities will not consider any request for change in details later. The aspirants are not allowed to make changes in their personal details like name, parent's name, date of birth and the exam city.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Form: How To Make Correction

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website — kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Admission' section and click on the PGCET-2022 tab

Step 3: On the next window, select PGCET 2022 online application edit link

Step 4: Log in with the required credentials and make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Submit the changes and download the confirmation page for further reference.

KEA will conduct the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam for candidates seeking admission in MBA, MCA, ME and MTech programmes. The PGCET 2022 admit card will be issued by November 7 on the official website. The Karnataka PGCET exam will be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022.