Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Window Closes Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The last date to pay the PGCET application fee is 4 PM, candidates can complete the online application entry process by October 26

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 9:44 am IST

The fee payment window will be closed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 application fee payment will be closed today, October 24. The last date to pay the PGCET application fee is 4 PM, candidates can complete the online application entry process by October 26 (11.59 PM). The fee payment window will be closed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Candidates need to register first online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and pay fees using a debit card, credit card or net banking. Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be held on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Steps To Pay Application Fee At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on PGCET 2022 application fee payment window
  3. Pay the PGCET 2022 application fee
  4. Use debit card/ credit card/ net banking
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 is being held for admission to the first year, first semester full-time and part-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test kea.kar.nic.in
