Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Window Closes Today At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The fee payment window will be closed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 application fee payment will be closed today, October 24. The last date to pay the PGCET application fee is 4 PM, candidates can complete the online application entry process by October 26 (11.59 PM). The fee payment window will be closed at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Candidates need to register first online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and pay fees using a debit card, credit card or net banking. Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam will be held on November 19 and 20.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Steps To Pay Application Fee At Kea.kar.nic.in

Visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on PGCET 2022 application fee payment window Pay the PGCET 2022 application fee Use debit card/ credit card/ net banking Click on submit Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 is being held for admission to the first year, first semester full-time and part-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka.