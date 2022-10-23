Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Till Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock The last date to pay the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee is tomorrow.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 online application fee payment window tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Candidates need to pay the PGCET 2022 application fee before 4 pm. The last date to complete the online application entry process by fee-paid candidates is October 26 till 11.59 pm. Candidates can complete the fee payment and registration process through– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

It is mandatory for every candidate to pay for the application processing without which their applications will not be considered for the PGCET 2022 exam which will be held on November 19 and November 20. Candidates in order to pay the fee need to register first through the KEA website and then can pay the fee in online mode by using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

As per the schedule, the submission of special category certificates ex-defence at KEA, Bangalore is on October 29 from 11 am to 1 pm. The PGCET exam is held for admission to the first year, first semester full-time and part-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka.