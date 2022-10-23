  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Till Tomorrow

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Till Tomorrow

PGCET 2022 online application fee payment window is open till tomorrow, October 24.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 23, 2022 11:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration To Close Soon; Exam Timetable Here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Schedule
PGET Counseling 2022: Round 1 Mock Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By November 28
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Fee Payment Till Tomorrow
The last date to pay the Karnataka PGCET 2022 application fee is tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 online application fee payment window tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Candidates need to pay the PGCET 2022 application fee before 4 pm. The last date to complete the online application entry process by fee-paid candidates is October 26 till 11.59 pm. Candidates can complete the fee payment and registration process through– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More
Latest: FREE Webinar Series on Online MBA and job-oriented Certification Programs. Register Now 

It is mandatory for every candidate to pay for the application processing without which their applications will not be considered for the PGCET 2022 exam which will be held on November 19 and November 20. Candidates in order to pay the fee need to register first through the KEA website and then can pay the fee in online mode by using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

As per the schedule, the submission of special category certificates ex-defence at KEA, Bangalore is on October 29 from 11 am to 1 pm. The PGCET exam is held for admission to the first year, first semester full-time and part-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in the state of Karnataka.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Financial, Digital Literacy Empowering Adolescent Girls Of West Bengal
Financial, Digital Literacy Empowering Adolescent Girls Of West Bengal
Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor Intervention In PTU Registrar's Suspension Is Condemnable: Former MP
Pondicherry Lieutenant Governor Intervention In PTU Registrar's Suspension Is Condemnable: Former MP
Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow
Kerala Governor Directs Vice-Chancellors Of Nine Universities To Resign By Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
TS ICET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Slot Booking Today; Provisional Allotment On October 28
.......................... Advertisement ..........................