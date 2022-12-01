Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Out For MBA, MCA, MTech Courses; Direct Link Here
Candidates can raise their objections against the PGCET 2022 answer key till December 4, 2022.
Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key for the MBA, MCA and MTech courses. Candidates can check and download the PGCET 2022 answer key from the official website- kear.kar.nic.in. In order to check the answer key candidates need to log in with the CET number and date of birth.
Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More
The PGCET answer key 2022 cum objection link can be used to challenge the answer key. And only valid objections along with supporting documents will be accepted. KEA will declare the PGCET 2022 result based on the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates can submit the CET objections till December 4, 2022. To submit the objection one needs to enter the PGCET number and date of birth.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key 2022 Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download
- Visit the official website of KEA- kea.kar.nic.in
- From the latest announcement section, click on the ‘ PGCET 2022 answer key cum objection’ link.
- Enter the PGCET application number and date of birth.
- Download the answer key and verify with the response sheet.
- Send the objections with proper supporting documents.