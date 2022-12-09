Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window tomorrow, December 10. Candidates can raise their objections against the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key of the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes by mailing at - ugcet2022documents@gmail.com.

To raise the objections, candidates at first need to visit the official website of KEA and then from the latest announcement section click on the course-specific answer key link. After that candidates need to check and verify the responses and proceed to raise objections against PGCET 2022 provisional answer key by mailing on the specified email ID. It is mandatory for candidates to submit supporting documents along with the objections.

KEA after verifying the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key will issue the final answer key of PGCET. The PGCET answer key was released for the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1, 2022.

Earlier, the deadline to raise objections against the PGCET answer key was December 6, however, KEA has extended the last date till December 10.

KEA conducts the PGCET entrance examination for admission to the MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses across the state of Karnataka. This year that exam was held on November 19 and November 20, 2022.