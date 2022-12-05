Karnataka PGCET 2022: Answer Key Objection Window To Close Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PGCET answer key objection

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window will be closed tomorrow, December 6. The candidates can download and raise objections on PGCET 2022 answer key through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The PGCET answer key was released on December 1 for the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes. To challenge the answer key, candidates need to use the answer key cum objection link. Only valid objections with supporting documentation will be considered.

After reviewing the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022.

To raise objections candidates first need to go to the official website of KEA. Open the PGCET 2022 answer key link on the homepage. Then enter the PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth and log in. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Fill out the objection as instructed and upload the supporting documents. After that submit the objections, download the confirmation slip and save it for future need.

The PGCET exam was held on November 19 for the MCA and MTech programmes. While the PGCET exam for the MBA programme was held on November 20, 2022. The exam was held for a duration of two hours in offline mode.