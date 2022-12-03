  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6

KEA PGCET 2022: Candidates can raise objections against the PGCET 2022 answer key on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website by December 6.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 3, 2022 2:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Out For MBA, MCA, MTech Courses; Direct Link Here
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam For MTech Programme Today; Important Guidelines
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Starts Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Exam Guidelines
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Releasing Today, How To Download At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6
KEA PGCET 2022 answer key objection last date is December 6
New Delhi:

The last date to raise objections against the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) has been extended till December 6. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the answer keys available for PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key of PGCET 2022 on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website. The examination authority will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022 after considering the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore
Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

KEA will accept only those objections received with supporting documents. PGCET 2022 was held on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. While the PGCET 2022 MTech exam was held on November 19 between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the PGCET 2022 MCA was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm) and MBA PGCET 2022 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was held on November 20, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

  1. Go to the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

  2. Go to the ‘Admissions’ tab and click the link for PGCET: MBA, MCA and MTech

  3. On the new page, click on the link for PGCET 2022 answer key

  4. Enter PGCET 2022 roll number and date of birth

  5. Login

  6. PGCET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen

  7. Raise objections, if any, with supporting documents

  8. Submit

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session
UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session
CAT 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Tomorrow
CAT 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Tomorrow
NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes
NMC Asks Medical Colleges To Submit Details Of Candidates Admitted To NEET PG, NEET SS Programmes
NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5
NTA Extends AISSEE 2023 Application Dates; Register By December 5
CLAT 2023: Know When Students Can Fill Admission Preference To NLUs
CLAT 2023: Know When Students Can Fill Admission Preference To NLUs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................