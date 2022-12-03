Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key Objection Last Date Extended Till December 6

KEA PGCET 2022 answer key objection last date is December 6

The last date to raise objections against the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022) has been extended till December 6. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the answer keys available for PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA and MTech programmes on December 1. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key of PGCET 2022 on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website. The examination authority will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022 after considering the objections received against the provisional PGCET answer key.

KEA will accept only those objections received with supporting documents. PGCET 2022 was held on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. While the PGCET 2022 MTech exam was held on November 19 between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the PGCET 2022 MCA was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm) and MBA PGCET 2022 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm was held on November 20, 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections