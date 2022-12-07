Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Objection Date Extended Till December 10

Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key objection window opened till December 10

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date to raise objection against Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key. Candidates can now raise challenges against the Karnataka PGCET provisional answer key for MBA, MCA and MTech programmes till December 10, 2022. Earlier KEA has extended the PGCET answer key objection last date till December 6.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore

Recommended: Certification programs from Google, IIT Bombay & IIT Roorkee. Know More

KEA has invited online objection against PGCET 2022 provisional answer key through mailing at ugcet2022documents@gmail.com. Candidates are required to submit objections along with supporting documents. The KEA will issue the final answer key of PGCET 2022 after considering the objections received against the provisional answer key.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Click on the desired PGCET 2022 provisional answer key link Check and verify your responses Proceed to raise objection against PGCET 2022 provisional answer key (if required).

The PGCET 2022 exam was conducted on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. The exam for MTech courses was held on November 19 between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The examination for MCA and MBA programme was conducted on November 20 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, respectively.