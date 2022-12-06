Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objections Today, Details Here

  • Home
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: The candidates can raise objections on PGCET 2022 answer key till today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 10:01 am IST

Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 answer key objection window today, December 6. The candidates can raise objections on PGCET 2022 answer key till today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The PGCET answer key was earlier released on December 1 for the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes.

The KEA will now review the PGCET answer key, following which the final answer key and result will be declared. The PGCET final answer key and result once released, will be available on the website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. Click on PGCET 2022 'answer key cum objection’ link
  3. Use application number, date of birth
  4. Verify the response sheet and download it
  5. Raise your objections and pay the fee
  6. Click on submit
  7. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The PGCET was earlier held on November 19 and November 20 for admission to MBA, MCA and MTech. KEA conducts PGCET every year for admission to MBA, MCA, M.E, and M.Tech courses across the state.

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test Karnataka Examinations Authority
