Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow; Where, How To Download

KEA PGCET 2022 admit card tomorrow

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card will be issued tomorrow, November 7. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will host the PGCET 2022 admit card on the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea website. KEA will hold the Karnataka PGCET 2022 for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech programmes in state’s colleges. While the PGCET 2022 admit card will be issued tomorrow, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam date is November 19 and 20.

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam admit card will let a candidate know the roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings. Credentials including registration number, dates of birth will be required to access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card. While KEA PGCET 2022 for MTech programmes will be held on November 19, for MBA and MCA programmes, PGCET 2022 date is November 20.

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download