Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Releasing Today, How To Download At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: The PGCET 2022 exam will be held on November 19 and 20. Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 9:39 am IST

The PGCET 2022 exam will be held on November 19 and 20
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 (PGCET 2022) admit card today, November 7. The candidates who will appear in the PGCET 2022 exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The PGCET 2022 exam will be held on November 19 and 20.

The PGCET 2022 for MTech programmes will be held on November 19, while for MBA and MCA programmes, it will be conducted on November 20. The PGCET 2022 admit card contains roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  2. Click on PGCET 2022 admit card link
  3. Enter log-in credentials- date of birth, registration number
  4. KEA PGCET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 will be held for candidates seeking admission to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech programmes in state’s colleges. For details on PGCET 2022 exam, please visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

