Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link

Karnataka PGCET 2022 admit card released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admit card today, November 12. Candidates registered for the PGCET 2022 exam can download their hall ticket from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using their login ID/registration number and date of birth. Karnataka conducts the PGCET examination for candidates seeking admission to MCA, MBA and MTech programmes in state’s colleges.

KEA will conduct the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam on November 19 and 20, 2022. The entrance exam for MTech programmes will be held on November 19, while for MBA and MCA programmes, it will be conducted on November 20. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket will contain details such as candidate's name, signature, roll number, exam centre details, exam guidelines and exam day timings.

Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022:

Visit the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in website Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket link On the next window, submit credentials including date of birth, registration number The Karnataka PGCET hall ticket will appear on the screen Verify details mentioned in the admit card PDF Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates must carry the hard copy of the Karnataka PGCET hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof while appearing for the examination. Any discrepancy found on the hall ticket should be immediately informed to the authorities.