Karnataka PGCET 2021 Tomorrow; Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details

Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) tomorrow

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, will conduct the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) tomorrow, November 11. PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch courses will be conducted on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Type B exam will start at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates appearing for part-time and full-time postgraduate courses offered by affiliated colleges will be required to carry their Karnataka PGCET admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Candidates can download the PGCET 2021 admit card from the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. using their application number and date of birth.

Karnataka PGCET will be conducted through OMR answer sheets and candidates will mark the correct answers on the OMR answer sheet using black or blue ink ball point pen only.

After the conclusion of Karnataka PGCET, students will be allowed to carry a replica of the filled OMR answer sheet which can be used to tally the answers with PGCET Answer key.

According to the information shared by KEA, Karnataka PGCET Answer key 2021 will be released after three days of the examinations.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 for MBA/MCA courses will be conducted on November 14 in which MCA exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

Regarding the PGCET merit list, KEA said: “The merit list will be prepared separately for MBA, MCA, ME / M.Tech / M.Arch solely on the basis of the marks obtained in the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test without taking the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination.”