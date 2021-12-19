Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021 result today, December 19.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 19, 2021 4:58 pm IST

Karnataka PGCET 2021 result announced
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021 result today, December 19. Candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2021 for programmes like ME, MTech, MArch can check the result at-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be required to key in their PGCET number to access the result.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

PGCET 2021 Result: Qualification Criteria

KEA will be conducting PGCET counselling on the official website and qualified candidates will be allotted seats in various participating colleges through counselling. As per the PGCET 2021 qualification criteria, general candidates who have obtained 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks taken together in all the subjects. Reserved category candidates will be required to score at least 45 per cent of aggregate marks in all the subjects.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website– cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • KEA website open in Kannada language by default, candidates can convert into English using the option given on top right corner
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the ‘19-12 PGCET-2021 - Results’ link
  • Alternatively, click on the PGCET 2021 direct link given above
  • A new login page will reopen
  • Enter PGCET 2021 number
  • PGCET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and save the result
  • Take a print out for future references
