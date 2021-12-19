Karnataka PGCET 2021 result announced

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2021 result today, December 19. Candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2021 for programmes like ME, MTech, MArch can check the result at-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be required to key in their PGCET number to access the result.

Admission Alert: JAGSOM (IFIM B-School) PGDM admissions open | Highest CTC 16 lacs | 205+ recrutiters. APPLY Now

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

PGCET 2021 Result: Qualification Criteria

KEA will be conducting PGCET counselling on the official website and qualified candidates will be allotted seats in various participating colleges through counselling. As per the PGCET 2021 qualification criteria, general candidates who have obtained 50 per cent of the aggregate minimum marks taken together in all the subjects. Reserved category candidates will be required to score at least 45 per cent of aggregate marks in all the subjects.

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Result: How To Check