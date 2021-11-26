Karnataka PGCET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Out; Raise Objections By November 28

KEA PGCET Answer key out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet21

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, answer key. Students who appeared for the KEA PGCET 2021 can now access the answer keys on the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The Karnataka PGCET key answer 2021 has been released for programmes including Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, MBA and MCA. Applicants will also be allowed to raise objections against the KEA PGCET answer key till November 28.

Objections, if any, KEA said, should be submitted with justification through e-mail: keauthority-ka@nic.in. The mail should be titled as PGCET-2021 - Objection - Subject Name, Version with attachment) on or before November 28 before 5 pm, an official statement said.

“While submitting the objections the subject, version code and question number should clearly be mentioned. Objections without justification will not be considered,” KEA said.

In PGCET 2021 examination, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers but marks will not be awarded if a candidate gas marked more than one answer indicated against a question on the OMR answer sheet.

KEA PGCET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download

Visit Karnataka PGCET official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea Under the Latest Section, select PGCET-2021 Provisional Answer Keys On the next window click on the PGCET 2021 provisional answer key link Karnataka PGCET answer key 2021 for all the subjects has been made available in PDF format Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

KEA PGCET 2021 Answer Key: Direct Link