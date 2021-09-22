  • Home
Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed; Revised Dates Soon

PGCET 2021 Karnataka: Earlier scheduled to be held on October 22-23, the Karnataka PGCET will now be held in November. The revised PGCET Karnataka date will be announced soon.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 22, 2021 4:14 pm IST

Karnataka PGCET 2021 has been postponed
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has postponed the state’s PGCET exam date. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, is conducted for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. Earlier scheduled to be held on October 22-23, the Karnataka PGCET will now be held in November. The revised PGCET Karnataka date will be announced soon.

“As the final year/ semester exams of BA, BCom, BSc, BE are not yet completed in few universities, the PGCET 2021 scheduled to be held on October 22-23 for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech courses is postponed to November 2021,” a statement on the KEA website read.

It further added: “The revised schedule will be published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates.”

Based on the performance of the candidates in the PGCET 2021, the merit or rank list will be prepared and released on the official site. “All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit/rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later,” the official information bulletin of Karnataka PCET 2021 reads.

In PGCET 2021 examination, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers but marks will not be awarded if a candidate gas marked more than one answer indicated against a question on the OMR answer sheet.

Karnataka PGCET Mechanical Engineering Karnataka PGCET M.C.A.
