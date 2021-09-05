Karnataka PGCET 2021 Application Form Released, Exams In September

Karnataka PGCET 2021 exam application forms have been released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the application forms for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2021) at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Those who want to register for Karnataka PGCET 2021 must fill and submit their application forms by September 17, 2021 (5:30 pm).

Before filling the Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form, candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria carefully.

Direct Link To Apply

The entrance test will be held on September 22 and 23.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the PGCET 2021, the merit or rank list will be prepared and released on the official site. “All the eligible candidates who have got the requisite percentage of marks as the case may be will be allowed to participate for document verification process and later online seat allotment process in the order of their merit/rank, as per the time schedule which will be notified later,” the official information bulletin of Karnataka PCET 2021 reads.

In PGCET 2021 examination, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers but marks will not be awarded if a candidate gas marked more than one answer indicated against a question on the OMR answer sheet.

The PGCET 2021 answer key will be released within three days after the completion of the entrance test on the KEA official website. Candidates can file their objections, if any, within three days in respect of any of the published answer key, along with all the supporting documents.

“Objections filed by the candidates without justification shall not be considered. Objections received after the last date fixed shall not be considered. Objections received by the KEA will be placed before an Expert Committee, whose decision will be final in this regard,” KEA has said.

The merit list will be prepared separately for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch only on the basis of the marks obtained in the PGCET 2021 without taking the marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying (Class 12) examination. The Class 12 marks is considered only for eligibility.

The candidates should attend the counseling only if they have the requisite percentage of marks in Class 12. Candidate should have obtained atleast 50 per cent of aggregate minimum marks taken together in all the subjects for all the years of the degree examination. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST and Category-I, 45% of aggregate marks in all the subjects for all the years in the degree examination is required.

Only the candidates of Karnataka origin will be eligible to claim reservations.