Karnataka PGCET 2021 application correction window opens

Karnataka Examinations Authority, Bangalore has opened the application correction window for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2021). Students who applied for the postgraduate entrance exam can edit their previously submitted applications on the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Students will be required to login to the application portal using their user ID and password to access the Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form.

How to edit Karnataka PGCET 2021 application form?

Go to the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'PGCET- 2021 Editing of Online Application'

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Key in your user ID and password along with the security code(captcha)

Click on 'Login'

Your previously filled PGCET 2021 application will appear on the screen

Make necessary changes and submit the application form

Take a print out of the updated for future reference

Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct PGCET 2021 for admission to various postgraduate courses including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech / MArch courses for the year offered by the colleges and universities in the state.

PGCET 2021 for ME/ MTech / MArch programmes will be conducted on November 11 for Type A and Type B exams. Type A examination will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Type B exam will start at 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

PGCET 2021 for MBA/MCA will be conducted on November 14 in which MCA exam will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and MBA exam will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.