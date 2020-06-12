Karnataka PGCET 2020: Schedule Released, Application From June 15

Karnataka PGCET 2020: Application Starts From June 15

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has announced the detailed schedule for the state’s PGCET application and examination. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, is conducted for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. Candidates can fill the Karnataka PGCET 2020 application form online from June 15 to June 28. However, application fees can be deposited in the bank till June 30. As per the schedule, Karnataka PGCET will be held on August 8-9, 2020.

Details of eligibility criteria are provided on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority -- http://kea.kar.nic.in.

As per a statement issued by the authority, the candidates with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, score need not appear for the entrance test. However, they have to apply online within the stipulated date to be eligible for admission to ME, Mtech and MArch courses.

Karnataka PGCET can be taken by Non-Karnataka candidates too. But these candidates are eligible to select only the seats surrendered by the management, if any, for admission to MBA and MCA courses.

Detailed Schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2020

Events Dates Release of Karnataka PGCET Application June 15, 2020, after 2 PM Start of Karnataka PGCET Application Online June 15, 2020 from 4 PM Last Date to Submit PGCET Application June 28, 2020 till 5:30 PM Last date to pay the fees in the bank June 30, 2020 (Banking hours) Release of Karnataka PGCET Admit Card July 27,2020 from 4 PM Karnataka PGCET 2020 Exam August 8, 2020: MTech, ME, MArch August 9,2020: MCA, MBA