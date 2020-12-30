Karnataka PGCET 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Details Here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students seeking admission to the postgraduate management, computer application and engineering courses can check the Karnataka State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 round 1 seat allotment results. To access the PGCET phase 1 seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the KEA website with their PGCET numbers.

PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

Shortlisted candidates from the KEA PGCET round 1 of seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission to the MBA, MCA and MTech programmes online and pay the requisite seat allotment fee. KEA will allot seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGCET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions

Step 3: On the next window, click on the designated link and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result

KEA has also opened the PGCET option entry window for aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate courses. To select the options, candidates have to login at the website and insert the PGCET numbers adn save the entered options using the 'Save and Submit' button.