Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for the students to report at the allotted colleges and pay the admission fees till 5:30 pm today. The examination authority has declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students seeking admission to the postgraduate (PG) management, computer application and engineering courses and have qualified the PGECET, can pay the fees till 4 pm and report at the allotted colleges till 5:30 pm of January 5, 2021.

“PGCET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment - Payment of Fees (Extended upto Date January 5, 4 pm, Admission Order and Reporting of College is extended upto January 5, 5:30 pm,” read a statement on the KEA website.

KEA has allotted the seats to the shortlisted PGCET candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGECET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions

Step 3: On the next window, click on the designated link and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result