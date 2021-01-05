  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the PGCET Round 1 seat allotment fee payment and reporting to college deadline till January 5, 5:30 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 2:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Declares Result For Second Round Of Counselling
When Is NEET Exam 2021: Students ‘Need Clarity’ As Anxiety Grows With Delay
MAT 2020 Result Declared For December Session
Maharashtra SSC Exams 2021 After May 1, HSC After April 15: Official
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Report To Colleges Till 5:30 Pm Today
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for the students to report at the allotted colleges and pay the admission fees till 5:30 pm today. The examination authority has declared the KEA PGCET round 1 seat allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Students seeking admission to the postgraduate (PG) management, computer application and engineering courses and have qualified the PGECET, can pay the fees till 4 pm and report at the allotted colleges till 5:30 pm of January 5, 2021.

“PGCET 2020 First Round Seat Allotment - Payment of Fees (Extended upto Date January 5, 4 pm, Admission Order and Reporting of College is extended upto January 5, 5:30 pm,” read a statement on the KEA website.

KEA has allotted the seats to the shortlisted PGCET candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained in PGECET, options entered during the online Karnataka PGCET counselling application and availability of seats in the affiliated institutions and courses.

To Check Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result

Step 1: Visit PGECET website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. or click on the direct link above

Step 2: Click on the “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” tab under Admissions

Step 3: On the next window, click on the designated link and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the PGCET first round of seat allotment result

Click here for more Education News
kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
KVPY Admit Card 2020 Released At Kvpy.iisc.ernet.in; Here Are The Details
CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9
CSEET 2021: ICSI Releases Mock Test Login Details; Exam On January 9
AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website
AMU Entrance Exam 2020: Result declared At Official Website
Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today
Toycathon 2021: Education Minister To Inaugurate Virtual Event Today
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Declares Result For Second Round Of Counselling
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Declares Result For Second Round Of Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................