  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 mock allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 7:22 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

KEA Postpones Karnataka PGCET Document Verification At Bangalore Centre
Karnataka PGCET Result 2020 Announced At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka CET Cell Releases PGCET, DCET Answer Key; Raise Objections Till October 24
Karnataka PGCET, DCET Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Links Here
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here
Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 Dates Announced, Details Here
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka announces results for PGCET 2020
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 mock allotment result for admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch programmes. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test and applied for counselling can check results on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. To check results, candidates will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

Check Karnataka PGCET 2020 allotment result here

Selected candidates will have to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA official website. Candidates will be able to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses and colleges, KEA said.

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the PGCET mock allotment result link

Key in your login credentials and submit to check result.

Click here for more Education News
KUPGCET KUPGCET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2021 From June 1
West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2021 From June 1
Madhya Pradesh To Merge Government Schools Under CM Rise Initiative
Madhya Pradesh To Merge Government Schools Under CM Rise Initiative
NEET 2021 Aspirants Request For Multiple Attempts From Education Minister
NEET 2021 Aspirants Request For Multiple Attempts From Education Minister
DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here
DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here
DU Releases 3rd Special Cut Off List For Science Courses
DU Releases 3rd Special Cut Off List For Science Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................