Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka announces results for PGCET 2020

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2020 mock allotment result for admission to MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch programmes. Candidates who qualified in the entrance test and applied for counselling can check results on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. To check results, candidates will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials.

Check Karnataka PGCET 2020 allotment result here

Selected candidates will have to verify their allotted seat status on the KEA official website. Candidates will be able to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses and colleges, KEA said.

Steps to check Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result 2020

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the PGCET mock allotment result link

Key in your login credentials and submit to check result.