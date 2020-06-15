Karnataka PGCET 2020: Information Bulletin Released, Application Till June 28

  • Home
Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has released the information bulletin for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) for admission to postgraduate programmes in the affiliated colleges and universities of the state.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 15, 2020 6:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Karnataka PGCET 2020: Application Ends On June 28, Exams On August 8-9
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, has released the detailed information bulletin for the state’s PGCET. The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, is held for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses in affiliated institutes. Candidates can fill the Karnataka PGCET 2020 application form online from June 15 to June 28.

To be eligible for Karnataka PGCET, a candidate must have cleared the undergraduate level examonation in the respective subject. Earlier, a statement issued by KEA, said: “The candidates with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, or GATE, score need not appear for the entrance test.” However, they have to apply online within the stipulated date to be eligible for admission to ME, Mtech and MArch courses, it added.

PGCET Important Dates

KEA, in June 12, has announced the detailed schedule for PGCET 2020 exams. As per the schedule, PGCET is to be held on August 8 and August 9, 2020.

Detailed PGCET 2020 Schedule

Events

Dates

Release of Karnataka PGCET Application 2020

June 15

Start of Karnataka PGCET 2020 Application Online

June 15

Last Date to Submit PGCET Application 2020

June 28 till 5:30 PM

Last date to pay the PGCET application fees in the bank

June 30 (Banking hours)

Release of Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2020

July 27 from 4 PM

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Exam

August 8, 2020: MTech, ME, MArch

August 9,2020: MCA, MBA

PGCET Application Form

Candidates can register themselves online in the official website -- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and fill the basic details like name, educational qualification, address and other required details and submit the application form.

PGCET Exam Pattern

Karnataka PGCET will be held for a total of 100 marks. The question pattern and allotment of marks will differ on the basis of programmes opted and disciplines chosen by the candidates. No negative marks will be cut for marking wrong answers. The eligibility test is conducted on pen-paper mode.

