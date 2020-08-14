  • Home
Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 Dates Announced, Details Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced revised dates for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020), and Diploma CET (Karnataka DCET 2020).

Karnataka PGCET 2020, DCET 2020 Dates Announced At Kea.kar.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, has announced revised dates for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, or Karnataka PGCET 2020, and Diploma CET. According to the latest notification, Karnataka PGCET 2020 will be conducted on October 6 and 7 and Karnataka DCET 2020 will be conducted on October 7.

Previously, Karnataka PGCT was scheduled on August 8 and August 9 and Karnataka DCET was scheduled on August 9. Both the entrance exams had been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEA has also extended the application deadline for the two CET exams. Candidates who were not able to apply for PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 before will be given another chance to submit online application after 2 pm on August 14 and up to 5:30 pm on August 20. The last date to pay the application fee is August 21, KEA said.

Any further information related to the two CET exams will be updated on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in, the board said.

Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in institutions across Karnataka.

Karnataka DCET is conducted for admission to second and third semester engineering programmes under the lateral entry scheme.

Eligibility of Karnataka PGCET include undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Candidates with GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test, the board previously said.

However, they have to apply online within the stipulated date to be eligible for admission to ME, Mtech and MArch courses, KEA said.

Karnataka CET Exam Time Table
