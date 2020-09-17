Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 Postponed Again

Karnataka Examination Authority has again postponed the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020) and the Diploma CET (Karnataka DCET 2020). According to official information, Karnataka PGCET will now be held on October 13 and 14, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on October 6 and 7. Karnataka DCET exam will be held on October 14. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 7. The two entrance exams have been postponed as different university exams were scheduled on the same dates, KEA said in a statement.

Candidates who are yet to apply for PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 will be given the last chance to submit their application forms up to September 21 (5:30 pm) and to pay the fees on or before September 22, an official statement said.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Revised Time Table

Karnataka DCET 2020 Revised Time Table

Further information regarding the two exams will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. Eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Candidates with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test.