  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here

Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Date: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has again postponed the Karnataka PGCET 2020 and Karnataka DCET 2020. The two exams will be held in October.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 9:42 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 Dates Announced, Details Here
Karnataka PGCET 2020: Information Bulletin Released, Application Till June 28
Karnataka PGCET 2020: Schedule Released, Application From June 15
Karnataka PGCET Mock Allotment Results Released. Direct Link Here
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
AP EAMCET 2020 From Tomorrow; Know Exam Day Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines
Karnataka DCET, PGCET 2020 Postponed Again, Check New Time Table Here
Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2020 Postponed Again
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka Examination Authority has again postponed the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020) and the Diploma CET (Karnataka DCET 2020). According to official information, Karnataka PGCET will now be held on October 13 and 14, 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled on October 6 and 7. Karnataka DCET exam will be held on October 14. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 7. The two entrance exams have been postponed as different university exams were scheduled on the same dates, KEA said in a statement.

Candidates who are yet to apply for PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 will be given the last chance to submit their application forms up to September 21 (5:30 pm) and to pay the fees on or before September 22, an official statement said.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Revised Time Table

1600315643314

Karnataka DCET 2020 Revised Time Table

1600315643077

Further information regarding the two exams will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch programmes in participating institutions. Eligibility of Karnataka PGCET includes undergraduate qualification in the respective subjects. Candidates with a GATE score do not need to appear for the entrance test.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test Karnataka DCET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
JEE Main Is The Toughest Exam Ever: Pune Boy Who Got Admission To MIT
Huge Misappropriation Of Funds In Audit Of 6 DU Colleges: Manish Sisodia
Huge Misappropriation Of Funds In Audit Of 6 DU Colleges: Manish Sisodia
National Education Policy Suggests Revolutionary Changes In Education Sector: Rajnath Singh
National Education Policy Suggests Revolutionary Changes In Education Sector: Rajnath Singh
Unlock-4: Gujarat Government Decides Against Reopening Schools From September 21
Unlock-4: Gujarat Government Decides Against Reopening Schools From September 21
Delhi University Teachers Strike Against Non-payment Of Salaries
Delhi University Teachers Strike Against Non-payment Of Salaries
.......................... Advertisement ..........................