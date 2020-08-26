Karnataka: Online Classes For Degree Students From September 1, Offline Classes From October

  • Home
Aug 26, 2020

Karnataka: Online Classes For Degree Students From September 1
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Online classes in degree colleges of Karnataka will start from September 1 and offline or regular classes will commence in October. “The academic year for degree colleges will commence from the 1st of September via online classes, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said on social media.

Offline or regular classes will start in accordance with the central government’s guidelines. The state government has made comprehensive preparation for starting classes, in accordance with the University Grants Commission, or UGC, guidelines, Mr Ashwathnarayan said.

“We have decided to use the online medium to get the ball rolling on all academic activities from next month as we will need to conduct a few degree exams in September,” Mr Ashwathnarayan, who also holds the Higher Education portfolio, said.

“The state government will follow any additional directions from the central government as they come, Mr Ashwathnarayan added.

Final year and backlog examinations for the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students will be scheduled once the academic year begins, the minister said.

