Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Option Entry Begins; Seat Allotment On November 26

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling

The Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 option entry has been started. Eligible candidates can re-arrange options by modifying, deleting or re-ordering them till November 25 (4 pm). The candidates who will re-arrange the options will have a chance of getting a better seat allocation. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the state's NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result on November 26 (6 pm).

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

KEA is conducting the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling for candidates seeking admission in Medical/ Dental colleges across the state. The fee payment against the round 2 allotment, deposition of original documents and last date for reporting to the colleges will be notified later. The mandatory documents that are required to submit at the time of reporting at the allotted college is choice 2 printout, verification slip, fee paid receipt, all original documents, annexure 1, annexure 9 (rural service bond).

After the publication of Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment, it is mandatory for candidates to take admission to the allotted college as there will not be any choices to opt. The respective authorities will verify the original documents submitted by the candidates with that of the documents uploaded. In case, any document uploaded by the aspirants are not matching with the original documents seats will be cancelled at any stage during the course of study.

As per the official release, the candidates who have been allotted any medical seat either in first round or in the second round are not eligible to appear in the Karnataka NEET UG mop-up round counselling. Also, the candidates who will get medical seat will not be eligible to participate in the medical mop-up round or in UGCET counselling.