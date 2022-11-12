Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Exercising Choices Ends Tomorrow

  • Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 exercising choices will end tomorrow at 11.59 pm. The fee payment process will begin on November 14.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 5:58 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 exercising choices will end tomorrow, November 13, 2022. Candidates can exercise their choice till 11.59 pm. The choice 1 and choice 2 candidates can pay the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling fee from November 14 to November 15, 2022.

The deposition of original documents at KEA, Bangalore along with one set of attested photocopies of all the documents only for choice 1 fee-paid candidates will be from November 15 To November 16, 2022. The mandatory documents that are required to submit include choice 1 printout, verification slip, fee paid receipt, all original documents, annexure 1, annexure 9 (rural service bond).

The choice 1 candidates can download the admission order after the payment and deposit of original documents. The original documents submitted by the candidates will be verified with that of the documents uploaded. Upon such verification during or after the deposition of original relevant documents, if any document uploaded are not matching with the original documents seats will be cancelled at any stage during the course of study.

Eligible candidates can report to the allotted medical and dental colleges with one set of attested photocopies as per the verification slip on November 17, 2022. Earlier, KEA announced the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 seat allotment result on November 9, 2022.

NEET Counselling
