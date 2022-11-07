Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mock Allotment Result Today

  • Home
The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock seat allotment result will be available today at - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 7, 2022 11:04 am IST

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be declared today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mock allotment result today, November 7, 2022. Candidates can check and download the mock allotment result through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

In Order to access the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result candidates need to visit the official website at first and then go to the 'UGNEET-2022' tab. Candidates then need to click on the mock allotment result link and enter the log in credentials. The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 mock seat allotment result will appear on the screen. It is compulsory for candidates to download the mock allotment for further processing.

The mock seat allotment result is prepared on the basis of options entry filled in by the candidates. However, candidates can change the option entry till 7 pm today, November 7. The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 allotment result will be released tomorrow, November 8.

Earlier, the NEET UG 2022 counselling registration and fee payment process ended on October 30. The option entry window was open till November 6.

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for admission to the MBBS, and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka.

