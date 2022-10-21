Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the document verification dates for state's NEET UG counselling 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 6:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Result: Give Grace Marks To SC Aspirant, Says High Court
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Details Here
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List To Be Out Today
MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date
Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date Announced
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the document verification dates for state's NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates registered for Karnataka UGNEET 2022 counselling can appear for document verification from October 27. The KEA will release the rank wise schedule for the verification of documents on October 25. Candidates can check the allotted date and time for UG NEET document verification online on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by using their log in credentials.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Earlier on October 19, KEA announced the revised last date for Karnataka NEET counselling registration. Aspirants can register for the state's NEET counselling process for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses till October 23. The last date to submit the online application form is October 25.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

  • KEA UGNEET application printout
  • Verification slip
  • UGNEET-2022 Score Card
  • All other required original documents
  • Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Revised Schedule

EventsDates
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration and commencement of entryOctober 14 to 23, 2022
Last date to pay the registration feesOctober 23, 2022 (5:30 pm)
Last date to submit online application formOctober 25, 2022 (11:59 pm)
Rank-wise schedule for the verification of documents
October 25, 2022
Document verification of registered candidates
October 27, 2022, onwards
Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates (only by Karnataka candidates)October 27, 2022
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka NEET NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Result: Give Grace Marks To SC Aspirant, Says High Court
NEET UG 2022 Result: Give Grace Marks To SC Aspirant, Says High Court
Delhi University Extends CSAS First Allocation Seat Acceptance Deadline
Delhi University Extends CSAS First Allocation Seat Acceptance Deadline
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Final Merit List Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology
ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology
CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format
CLAT 2023: Details On UG, PG Question Paper Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................