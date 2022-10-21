Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date

- Home
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the document verification dates for state's NEET UG counselling 2022.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the document verification dates for state's NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates registered for Karnataka UGNEET 2022 counselling can appear for document verification from October 27. The KEA will release the rank wise schedule for the verification of documents on October 25. Candidates can check the allotted date and time for UG NEET document verification online on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in by using their log in credentials.
Earlier on October 19, KEA announced the revised last date for Karnataka NEET counselling registration. Aspirants can register for the state's NEET counselling process for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses till October 23. The last date to submit the online application form is October 25.
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required
- KEA UGNEET application printout
- Verification slip
- UGNEET-2022 Score Card
- All other required original documents
- Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Revised Schedule
|Events
|Dates
|Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration and commencement of entry
|October 14 to 23, 2022
|Last date to pay the registration fees
|October 23, 2022 (5:30 pm)
|Last date to submit online application form
|October 25, 2022 (11:59 pm)
|Rank-wise schedule for the verification of documents
|October 25, 2022
|Document verification of registered candidates
|October 27, 2022, onwards
|Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates (only by Karnataka candidates)
|October 27, 2022