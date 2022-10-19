  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends UG NEET Registration Deadline Till October 23

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends UG NEET Registration Deadline Till October 23

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration deadline.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 19, 2022 2:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022: KEA Application Deadline For UG NEET Extended
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 197 More MBBS Seats; Choice Filling Window To Reopen Tomorrow
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2022: State Counselling Registrations To Start Today; Details Here
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Details On Qualifying Percentile, Documents Required
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends UG NEET Registration Deadline Till October 23
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Deadline Extended

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration deadline. Candidates can now apply for KEA UGNEET 2022 counselling process on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till October 23. The servers allotted to KEA are down in the state data centre due to which the last date of UGNEET 2022 counselling registrations for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses are extended, KEA said in official notification.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Eligible candidates can register for Karnataka UG NEET 2022 counselling and submit their fees by October 23 (5:30 pm). While the last date to submit the online application form is October 25 (11:59 pm). Earlier KEA has extended the online registration date for NEET UG counselling for admission to state quota seats till October 20, 2022.

KEA has also announced the revised date for Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates. The language test for Karnataka state candidates was initially scheduled on October 21. KEA will now conduct the Kannada Language Test on October 27, 2022. The exam will be held for a 1-hour duration from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates registering for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 will be required to produce original documents including KEA UGNEET application printout, verification slip UGNEET 2022 score card, all other required original documents and any valid identity card at the time of document verification. KEA will release the revised schedule for Karnataka UG NEET counselling on its official website shortly.

Click here for more Education News
Karnataka NEET NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today At Du.ac.in; Updates On UG Merit List, Preferred Colleges
Live | DU Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today At Du.ac.in; Updates On UG Merit List, Preferred Colleges
IIT Jodhpur, Algo8 AI Collaborate To Make Oil Refining In Petroleum, Allied Industries More Efficient
IIT Jodhpur, Algo8 AI Collaborate To Make Oil Refining In Petroleum, Allied Industries More Efficient
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Details On Same Rank Rule, NIT+ System
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Details On Same Rank Rule, NIT+ System
Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges
Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country; Here's List Of Top DU Colleges
DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Round 1 Allocation List Today; Check How Merit List To Be Prepared
DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Round 1 Allocation List Today; Check How Merit List To Be Prepared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................