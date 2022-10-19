Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends UG NEET Registration Deadline Till October 23

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Deadline Extended

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration deadline. Candidates can now apply for KEA UGNEET 2022 counselling process on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till October 23. The servers allotted to KEA are down in the state data centre due to which the last date of UGNEET 2022 counselling registrations for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses are extended, KEA said in official notification.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Eligible candidates can register for Karnataka UG NEET 2022 counselling and submit their fees by October 23 (5:30 pm). While the last date to submit the online application form is October 25 (11:59 pm). Earlier KEA has extended the online registration date for NEET UG counselling for admission to state quota seats till October 20, 2022.

KEA has also announced the revised date for Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates. The language test for Karnataka state candidates was initially scheduled on October 21. KEA will now conduct the Kannada Language Test on October 27, 2022. The exam will be held for a 1-hour duration from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Candidates registering for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 will be required to produce original documents including KEA UGNEET application printout, verification slip UGNEET 2022 score card, all other required original documents and any valid identity card at the time of document verification. KEA will release the revised schedule for Karnataka UG NEET counselling on its official website shortly.