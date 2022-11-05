Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round one allotment result will be announced on November 8

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) round one counselling schedule. According to KEA, the verification slip can be downloaded from November 4 to November 6, the option entry window will be opened till November 6. "The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. Option entry done before the first round will be the final list of options," KEA notification mentioned.

The mock allotment result will be released on November 7 while the first round allotment result will be announced on November 8 after 1 PM. KEA will allow eligible candidates to make changes in their options till November 7. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Activates Reset Option, Unlock Registration Link For Round 2 Counselling

The NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat matrix was earlier released on October 30 and the counselling registration was closed on October 29. The documents required for NEET UG 2022 counselling are- UGNEET application printout, NEET UG 2022 score card, KCET 2022 score card (if appear), Verification slip, original documents, Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

The NEET UG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, other medical courses across the colleges in the state. For details on Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.