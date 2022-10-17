Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Details On Qualifying Percentile, Documents Required

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes. Candidates who wish to apply for KEA UGNEET 2022 counselling process can register online on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspirants can register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 till October 19 (4 pm). The candidates who meet the Karnataka NEET UG qualifying criteria is eligible to apply for the state's Medical, Dental counselling process.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

KEA NEET UG counselling is being held for 85 per cent state quota seats as well as seats available for UG courses in private AYUSH Colleges of Karnataka states and management quota seats. The Karnataka NEET UG counselling process includes registration, fee payment, online option entry, documents uploading, verification of documents, seat allotment and joining process. KEA is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling process for candidates seeking admission to UG Medical and Dental courses in government, private, NRI and other seats in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 – Qualifying Percentile

Category Qualifying Percentile Marks Range UR, EWS 50th Percentile 715-117 OBC 40th Percentile 116-93 SC 40th Percentile 116-93 ST 40th Percentile 116-93 UR, EWS and PH 40th Percentile 116-105 OBC and PH 40th Percentile 104-93 SC and PH 40th Percentile 104-93 ST and PH 40th Percentile 104-93

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 – List Of Documents Required

The candidates need to produce all the required original documents while appearing for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 document verification.

KEA UGNEET application printout

Verification slip

UGNEET-2022 Score Card

All other required original documents

Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates