Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Details On Qualifying Percentile, Documents Required

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 11:51 am IST

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations for admission into MBBS, BDS programmes. Candidates who wish to apply for KEA UGNEET 2022 counselling process can register online on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspirants can register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 till October 19 (4 pm). The candidates who meet the Karnataka NEET UG qualifying criteria is eligible to apply for the state's Medical, Dental counselling process.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

KEA NEET UG counselling is being held for 85 per cent state quota seats as well as seats available for UG courses in private AYUSH Colleges of Karnataka states and management quota seats. The Karnataka NEET UG counselling process includes registration, fee payment, online option entry, documents uploading, verification of documents, seat allotment and joining process. KEA is conducting the state's NEET UG counselling process for candidates seeking admission to UG Medical and Dental courses in government, private, NRI and other seats in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 – Qualifying Percentile

CategoryQualifying PercentileMarks Range
UR, EWS50th Percentile715-117
OBC40th Percentile116-93
SC40th Percentile116-93
ST40th Percentile116-93
UR, EWS and PH40th Percentile116-105
OBC and PH40th Percentile104-93
SC and PH40th Percentile104-93
ST and PH40th Percentile104-93

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 – List Of Documents Required

The candidates need to produce all the required original documents while appearing for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 document verification.

  • KEA UGNEET application printout
  • Verification slip
  • UGNEET-2022 Score Card
  • All other required original documents
  • Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates

EventsDates
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration and commencement of entryOctober 14, 2022
Last date to pay the registration feesOctober 19, 2022 (4 pm)
Last date to complete online application entry processOctober 20, 2022 (11:59 pm)
Submission of special category certificates (only by Karnataka candidates)October 21, 2022
Kannada Language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates (only by Karnataka candidates)October 21, 2022
Medical Examination to Physically Disabled candidates (only by Karnataka candidates)October 27 and 28, 2022
Verification of Documents (non-Karnataka candidates)November 2, 2022
