Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Verification Slip Released, How To Download At Kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 verification slip on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. To download the KEA NEET UG 2022 verification slip, candidates need to use login ID and date of birth

Updated: Nov 7, 2022 4:54 pm IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 verification slip. The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 verification slip on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. To download the KEA NEET UG 2022 verification slip, candidates need to use login ID and date of birth.

The candidates can also use the secret key in verification slip for option entry. "The options entered by UGNEET candidates upto 6 PM on 6.11.2022 will be considered for ‘MOCK-ALLOTMENT’. However option entry will be permitted upto 7 PM on 7.11.2022 for first round," KEA notification mentioned. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

KEA will also release the NEET UG 2022 mock allotment result today, November 7. The candidates can check and download the mock allotment result through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The NEET UG mock allotment result is being prepared as per options filled in by the candidates. The NEET UG 2022 counselling 2022 allotment result will be released on November 8.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 is being held for admission to MBBS, medical courses in the state.

