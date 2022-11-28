Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round two allotment result at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 2 seat allotment result. The KEA NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment result is available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in, students can check and download it. Candidates can check and download the round 2 allotment result using the CET roll number.

To check the KEA NEET UG 2022 round two allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in, candidates need to use the CET number. Once entered, click on submit. Download NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list, and take a print out for further reference.

KEA prepares the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result on the basis of options entry filled in by the candidates. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result was released on November 10 and the mock allotment list on November 7. The NEET UG 2022 counselling registration was earlier closed on October 30.

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts the NEET UG counselling 2022 for admission to the MBBS, and other UG medical courses in colleges across the state of Karnataka.