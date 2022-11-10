  • Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link

KEA has declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 12:39 pm IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment result out.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Karnataka NEET UG 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. Students can check and download the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment result through the official website -- kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their CET roll numbers, to access the round 1 seat allotment result.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

Earlier, the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 mock allotment result was declared on November 7. The KEA NEET UG mock seat allotment is simply an indication of the candidate's seat status, which may or may not are obtained in the actual allotment. The provision to change option entry by the candidates was till November 8, 2022.

Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2022: Steps To Download Round 1 Allotment Result

  1. Open the KEA official website - kea.kar.nic.in
  2. From the latest announcement section, click on the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 allotment result link.
  3. Candidates then need to enter their Karnataka CET number.
  4. The NEET UG 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout of it for further reference.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 registration and fee payment window was open till October 30. And the last date of the web options entry by the candidates was till November 6, 2022.

NEET Counselling
