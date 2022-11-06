Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Seat Allotment On November 7

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will announce the state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) mock allotment tomorrow, November 7. Candidates who have registered for the first round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 can check the mock allotment on the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after 11 am. The KEA will prepare the mock seat allotment on the basis of options entry filled by the candidates till 6 pm, today.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The provision to change the option entry in round 1 counselling by eligible candidates will be continued till November 7 (7 pm). KEA will declare the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 allotment result on November 8 after 1 PM. As per the official notification issued by the KEA, the options entered by the candidate in the Karnataka NEET UG round 1 will remain same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. Aspirants will not be allowed to enter web options again.

Also Read|| Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in

Cadnidates are suggested to fill the option entry with due care as the options filled before the first round will be the final list of options. The KEA has also suggested candidates to check the category-wise seats available in the Medical and Dental courses of colleges since each college have four different categories of seats and each category of seats has a separate fee structure.

How To Check Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Mock Seat Allotment