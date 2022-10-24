  • Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can register for the NEET UG 2022 counselling on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. NEET UG counselling 2022 application process will be closed on October 25

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 24, 2022 1:36 pm IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling registration will be closed on October 25
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the NEET UG counselling registration on Tuesday, October 25. Candidates can register for the NEET UG 2022 counselling on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 23, but extended till October 25.

Candidates can register for NEET UG 2022 using password and login ID at kea.kar.nic.in. “UGNEET-2022 Date extended up to 5.30 pm on 25-10-2022 for registration and payment,” KEA notification mentioned. ALSO READ | KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on NEET UG 2022 application process link
  3. Enter details and upload required documents
  4. Pay the application fees
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download NEET UG 2022 submitted applications, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to upload the KEA UGNEET application printout, UGNEET 2022 verification slip, any valid identity card, all other required original documents.

KEA has also announced the revised exam schedule for the Kannada Language Test. The Kannada language test will be held on October 27, the exam will be conducted for a 1-hour duration from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

