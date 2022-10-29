Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification Starts Tomorrow

Karnataka NEET UG registration ends today

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online registration portal for UG NEET counselling today, October 29. Candidates can register for admission to state quota seats at medical colleges at kea.kar.nic.in. UG medical aspirants who have appeared for Karnataka UG CET 2022 will be required to enter the same password and login id for UG CET 2022 to register for UGNEET 2022. After registration, candidates will be required to appear for KEA UG NEET document verification with all original documents as per rank schedule from tomorrow, October 30.

“Those candidates, who will apply online for UGNEET 2022 from October 27 to 29, should appear for document verification with all the original documents as per rank schedule from October 30, 2022 onwards,” a KEA statement said.

If the candidate has taken both NEET and CET exams last year, CET roll number will be reflected in the template box instead of NEET roll number. This is because KEA database has CET numbers for all years as common number, a KEA statement said earlier.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website of KEA -- kea.kar.nic.in Click on the UG NEET link under the admission section Enter login details and click on submit Fill in NEET UG counselling application form Pay the registration fees Submit

Applicants will have to produce certain documents in order to do the verification for admission. Documents including KEA UGNEET application printout, verification slip, UG NEET 2022 score card and a valid identity card will be required.