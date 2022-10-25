  • Home
  • Education
  • Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27

The Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration will close today, October 25.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Last Date Today
National Board Of Examinations Announces FAT 2022 Revised Schedule
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List Out; Round 1 Allotment On October 28
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Releases UGNEET 2022 Document Verification Date
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration ends today
New Delhi:

The Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration will close today, October 25. Aspiring candidates can register for the state's NEET UG counselling on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration was earlier scheduled to close on October 23. The document verification of registered candidates will be held from October 27.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The KEA will release the rank wise schedule for the verification of documents shortly on its website. Aspirants can check the allotted date and time for UG NEET document verification by signing in through their login credentials. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates of Karnataka state will be held on October 27, 2022. The exam will be held for a one hour duration from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online

  1. Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on UGNEET 2022 application process link
  3. Enter details as instructed and verify before proceeding
  4. Now, upload the required documents anpd ay the application fees
  5. Submit the Karnataka NEET UG counselling application and download the confirmation page
  6. Take a print out of the application form for further reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required

  • KEA UGNEET application printout
  • Verification slip
  • UGNEET-2022 Score Card
  • All other required original documents
  • Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).
Click here for more Education News
Karnataka NEET NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana TS DOST 2022 Special Admission Registration Begins At Dost.cgg.gov.in
Telangana TS DOST 2022 Special Admission Registration Begins At Dost.cgg.gov.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Release Of Vacant Seats For Round 2 Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Release Of Vacant Seats For Round 2 Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow
CAT Admit Card 2022 Date On October 27; Release Time, How To Download
CAT Admit Card 2022 Date On October 27; Release Time, How To Download
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow
TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Phase Seat Allotment Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................