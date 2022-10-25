Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration ends today

The Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration will close today, October 25. Aspiring candidates can register for the state's NEET UG counselling on the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 registration was earlier scheduled to close on October 23. The document verification of registered candidates will be held from October 27.

The KEA will release the rank wise schedule for the verification of documents shortly on its website. Aspirants can check the allotted date and time for UG NEET document verification by signing in through their login credentials. The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates of Karnataka state will be held on October 27, 2022. The exam will be held for a one hour duration from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register Online

Visit the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in Click on UGNEET 2022 application process link Enter details as instructed and verify before proceeding Now, upload the required documents anpd ay the application fees Submit the Karnataka NEET UG counselling application and download the confirmation page Take a print out of the application form for further reference.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required