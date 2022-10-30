Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended, To Be Closed Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 document verification process will commence from October 31

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)has extended the NEET UG 2022 counselling registration, the application process will be closed at 5 PM today, October 30 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. "On the request of the candidates, date extended for registration, payment and submission of application online for UGNEET 2022," KEA notification mentioned. The UG NEET registration was scheduled to be closed on October 29.

The NEET UG registration and fee payment process will be closed at 5 PM today, while candidates can submit their online application till 6 PM. ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Starts Round 1 UG Counselling 2022 Seat Resignation

The candidates who have applied online for the NEET UG 2022 counselling can appear for document verification on October 31 and November 2 as per the rank schedule. The documents required for the NEET UG 2022 counselling are- KEA UGNEET application printout, NEET UG 2022 score card, KCET 2022 score card (if appear, Verification slip, valid ID card- (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Apply At Kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the KEA NEET UG 2022 counselling link at kea.kar.nic.in Register using NEET UG 2022 details and upload documents Verify NEET UG 2022 application and pay counselling fee Click on submit Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling is being conducted for admission to MBBS, other medical courses across the colleges in the state. For details on Karnataka NEET UG 2022 counselling, please visit the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.