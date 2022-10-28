Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: KEA Extends Registration Deadline Till October 29

  • Home
Karnataka National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration deadline has been extended till October 29.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 11:36 am IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Registration Deadline Extended
New Delhi:

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the state's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration deadline. Candidates can now register for the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 counselling through the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in till October 29 (4 pm). Registered applicants can submit their application fees up to 6 pm on October 29. Earlier the last date to register for Karnataka NEET counselling was October 27.

Aspirants can register for Karnataka UGNEET using their NEET roll number, CET roll number (if appear), add required details, upload necessary documents and pay the registration fee. KEA has earlier started the Karnataka UG NEET document verification on October 27. The rank-wise schedule for the verification of documents is available on the official website.

Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Counselling: Documents Required

  • KEA UGNEET application printout
  • NEET UG 2022 score card
  • KCET 2022 score card (if appear)
  • Verification slip
  • All other required original documents
  • Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2022: How To Register At Kea.kar.nic.in

  1. Go to the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on the UGNEET 2022 registration link
  3. Enter the required details and generate user ID and password
  4. Re-login and fill in basic details
  5. Verify application form and upload required documents
  6. Pay the counselling registration fee and submit the application form
  7. Download the confirmation page
  8. Take a print out of the Karnataka UGNEET 2022 application form for further reference.

Direct Link: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022

