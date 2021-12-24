Karnataka NEET PGET 2021: 2nd Allotment List Out For PG MDS Courses
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second allotment list for postgraduate (PG) MDS Dental degree and diploma courses in the state.
Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 24, 2021 3:30 pm IST
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second allotment list for postgraduate (PG) MDS Dental degree and diploma courses in the state. Applicants who have applied online for admission to PG dental degree and diploma courses counseling in Karnataka can now access the 2nd allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
“PGET Dental 2021 second round - admission order can be downloaded from KEA website after payment of fees (if not earlier),” a KEA statement said.
It further added: “Payment of fees is permitted till 27th evening. Last date to report to colleges is 28th 5 pm,”
How To Check Karnataka 2nd Allotment List Status
- Go to kea.kar.nic.in
- Open the designated link
- On the next window, insert PGET number
- Submit and check the allotment status
- Shortlisted students will have to report to the college by December 28, 2021.
Click here for more Education News