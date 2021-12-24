Karnataka NEET PGET 2021: 2nd Allotment List Out For PG MDS Courses

Karnataka NEET MDS counselling round 2 allotment status out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second allotment list for postgraduate (PG) MDS Dental degree and diploma courses in the state. Applicants who have applied online for admission to PG dental degree and diploma courses counseling in Karnataka can now access the 2nd allotment list at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

“PGET Dental 2021 second round - admission order can be downloaded from KEA website after payment of fees (if not earlier),” a KEA statement said.

It further added: “Payment of fees is permitted till 27th evening. Last date to report to colleges is 28th 5 pm,”

How To Check Karnataka 2nd Allotment List Status